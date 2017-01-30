Families splintered, stranded by Trump executive order

Refugees and citizens alike have had their families splintered by President Trump's travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, and some refugee families who have endured years of vetting were stranded abroad days before their resettlement.Sahro Moalim is a refugee. Separated from her family, she escaped war-torn Somalia when she was just 16-years-old."You have to save your life and you have to go where you can have peace," Maolim said.Now 23, Maolim was lucky enough to be found by Heshima Kenya, an organization that rescues underage children in East Africa. They helped relocate her to Chicago in 2014, and were hoping to get her family - who they recently identified - here as well. Trump's ban put all those dreams on hold."That is heartbreaking for us," she said.A Syrian family scheduled to arrive Feb. 6 already had an apartment set up and ready to receive them. They had been living in a Turkish refugee camp for the past few years and were being sponsored by members of Epiphany United Church of Christ in North Center. Those members have now been told the family will not be coming."We were so excited after nine months of really preparing for this. All of a sudden it just went away, and how devastated the whole congregation is can't even compare to what the family must be feeling after they've been waiting for years," said Desiree Winkle, parishioner.Paster Kevin McLemore spent his childhood in Indonesia; the executive order is personal to him."The idea that somehow Christian lives matter more than Muslim lives is abhorrent and antithetical to who Jesus was and what he taught," he said.At least 15 refugee families were scheduled to arrive in Chicago over the next three weeks. At this point, ABC 7 Eyewitness News has been told only those not on the list of banned countries will be allowed in.