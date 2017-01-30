CHICAGO (WLS) --President Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she defied his immigration order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations and said the Department of Justice would not defend it, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Twitter Monday night.
.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved.— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 31, 2017
Trump has appointed Danda Boente to serve as Acting Attorney General in her place.
"The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel," the White House said in a statement.
Boente had served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia until this appointment.
Yates released a letter defying Trump's order Monday afternoon.
"My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts. IN addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right. At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful.
"Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so," Yates wrote in her letter.
CLICK HERE to read the full letter.
Protesters gathered for the third night in a row at O'Hare International Airport to demonstrate against the executive order.
Protesters began to arrive shortly after 4 p.m., but more are expected to arrive around and after 6 p.m. Thousands protested the executive order over the weekend, and were joined by politicians and community leaders, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Custom officials confirmed early Monday that no one was detained at O'Hare or any other airport. Over the weekend, lawyers said 18 people were detained and released at O'Hare.
Hassan Ghassemi was understandably nervous as he waited for his wife and 11-month-year-old son, who he hadn't seen in almost a month. They were released from customs after several hours.
"It's very tired, I'm very tired. After 24 hours traveling with baby, it takes around six hours that I was outside, just a few questions. Yeah," said Azid Ghassemi.
Even though she has a green card, because she was traveling from Iran customs officers spent a few hours questioning her before she and her son Daniel were released into the U.S. For Hassan it was frustrating.
"It should be done in a better way, is all I can say," he said.
Several hundred lawyers have set up camp at tables underneath the escalator in Terminal 5. There they monitor flights and passengers who may have legal trouble entering the country in light of the executive order. Other lawyers wait at the exits offering free legal service to anyone arriving in America who needs it.
The attorneys are all volunteering their time.
"I think I just wanted to take some action to feel like I was making the world better and not just being complacent and ranting on my Facebook," said attorney Christine Remissong.
Remisson said she was at O'Hare over the weekend as one of the thousands of protesters. A small group of protesters remained on hand during the day Monday to send a message to Trump.
"This is just one of many things that our president is doing that shouldn't be done with executive orders," said Gerry Becker, protester.
Many attorneys are at the airport courtesy of their companies, who are donating the cause.
"There's a lot of people's political beliefs, but I think basically everyone just wants to this to be well-thought-out and for the laws to be respected," said Kevin Fitzgerald, an attorney who took time off of work to offer his services at the airport.
The lawyers have plenty of support from the city, which has given them this space in the airport to work. They have also received tons of donations, including food and drink. Ald. Deb Mell (33rd Ward), who represents the Albany Park neighborhood, brought food on behalf of her diverse constituency.
"I'm hearing it from my neighborhood, that we want refugees here, they pose no threat," she said.
If you are traveling to O'Hare and are worried about being detained due to ban, please reach out to us! #NoBanNoWall— ORDLawyersHQ (@ORDLawyersHQ) January 30, 2017
Several organizations have said they will legally challenge Trump's executive order.
"The response is sort of the thing that keeps us going, to see all of these communities, not just Muslims, as a matter of fact, a lot of non-Muslims who are just good-hearted human beings, Americans who really love this country and believe in its promise and are living it out," said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
CAIR announced Monday the filing of a federal lawsuit on behalf individuals challenging the executive order signed by President Trump.
The lawsuit said Trump's executive order, "implements an impermissible religious gerrymander that divides foreign nationals, even those lawfully present inside the United States, into favored and disfavored groups based on their faith."
The suit names President Trump, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the Director of National Intelligence and the State Department as defendants.
A spokesman for Barack Obama said the former president "fundamentally disagrees" with discrimination that targets people based on their religion.
The statement alluded to, but did not specifically mention, Trump's travel ban.
Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said Obama was "heartened" by the amount of engagement seen across the country.
He praised citizens who exercised their constitutional rights to assemble and "have their voices heard by their elected officials." He said that's exactly what he expected to see when "American values are at stake."
Obama has not weighed in on a political issue since leaving office on Jan. 20. He has said he plans to give Trump room to govern but would speak out if Trump violates basic U.S. values.
TRUMP SAYS HIS ORDER DIDN'T CAUSE WEEKEND CHAOS
As a candidate, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigration to the U.S. He later shifted his focus to putting in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.
President Donald Trump on Monday denied his immigration order was to blame for the chaos at the nation's airports over the weekend, instead pointing to computer glitches, protesters and even the "tears of Senator Schumer."
Early Monday, he took to Twitter to defend the move, saying that only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning." Trump also said swift action was important, noting that there are a "lot of bad 'dudes' out there."
Trump's order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.
Democratic New York Sen. Schumer choked up over the weekend while talking about the repercussions from the ban, but that brought scorn from Trump.
"I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears - I'm going to ask him who was his acting coach, because I know him very well. I don't see him as a crier," Trump said at the White House on Monday.
Top Trump aides compared the order to a 2011 policy on Iraqi refugees, when President Barack Obama imposed additional checks on Iraqi refugees after two Iraqis were charged with terrorism offenses in Kentucky. Unlike Trump's order, the Obama policy applied only to Iraqi refugees and never specifically prohibited entry.
Trump's order does not address homegrown extremists already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement officials. And the list of countries in Trump's order doesn't include Saudi Arabia, where most of the Sept. 11 hijackers were from.
Trump's take on the weekend turmoil: "Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer."
Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 flights. However, the chaos started Saturday as protesters packed some of the country's major airports to demonstrate against the executive order.
In the face of criticism, Trump says his order is not a "Muslim ban."
A number of U.S. diplomats prepared a memo criticizing it.
In a "dissent cable," being drafted for State Department leadership, the diplomats say the ban runs counter to American values and will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world. They say it won't produce a drop in terror attacks in the U.S., but instead "a drop in international good will toward Americans."
U.S. officials say several hundred diplomats have signed on.
The dissent cable originated in the State Department's Consular Affairs bureau, which handles visas and whose employees are most directly affected by Trump's order.
There appeared to be widespread confusion among authorities tasked with carrying out the order and how it would be applied to certain groups, such as U.S. legal permanent residents.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Sunday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. residency "green cards" will not be barred as officials had previously said. It remains unclear what kind of additional screening they will face.
Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman urged the new president to "slow down" and work with lawmakers on how best to tighten screening.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday, "I think there are some people who might not like the way it was done, but they were all consulted in the process."
A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven nations. The order bars U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrives in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covers anyone with an approved refugee application.
The Department of Homeland Security said Sunday the court ruling would not affect overall implementation of the White House order.
Several Democrats in Congress introduced legislation to stop the ban, but Senate Republicans blocked it Monday afternoon.
ILLINOIS UNIVERSITIES DECRY TRAVEL BAN
Illinois universities are speaking out against President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban that has left some students and professors stranded abroad.
The University of Illinois System put out a statement Monday saying its three campuses are "greatly concerned" about the ban and "strongly recommend that students and scholars who might be affected defer travel outside the U.S." School officials say they're working with those affected and offering resources.
Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro said Monday that the Evanston school "will refuse to provide information to the federal government regarding the immigration status of members of our community." The school's police also won't detain individuals based on immigration status.
University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer sent a letter Monday to Trump saying the "strongest possible terms" that it's important for the U.S. to continue to welcome immigrants.
Some Northwestern University medical students and professors laid down their lab coats Monday at Lurie Children's Hospital in a show of support for people affected by the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Organizers called it "white coats for coverage" and said it's a public reminder that a repeal by Republicans and the Trump administration could leave millions without healthcare insurance.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.