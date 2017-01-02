Man fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa

A man was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Hermosa neighborhood Monday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 2500-block of North Lowell Avenue at about 9:14 a.m., police said.Family identified the victim as Jose Nieves, 38. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The off-duty officer was not injured.At a news conference Monday afternoon, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation and that the officer and the subject knew each other from a prior incident.Johnson said no weapon was recovered from the scene other than the officer's weapon.