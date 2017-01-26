NEWS

Mass shooting at South Side vigil leads to fears of retaliation

A mass shooting at a South Side memorial left six people wounded, including a 12-year-old girl. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mass shooting at a memorial Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side left six people wounded, including a 12-year-old girl. Some people said they are now afraid of retaliation.

The group was gathered at a vigil for a gun violence victim in the 500-block of East 75th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m., when police said someone walked up and started shooting.

The 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she is listed in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Another 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and buttock. She was taken to Christ, where she is listed in serious condition.

A 43-year-old woman shot in the right hand. She was also taken to Stroger, where her condition also stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Anti-violence activists said the shooting happened at a memorial for a victim of Chicago violence and was in retaliation for another shooting. They said retaliation for the Chatham shooting was expected again Wednesday night, based on posts they saw on social media.

"I'm asking that those individuals who see this, who are planning retaliation right now, stand down from that and we look for peaceful alternatives," said Jedidiah Brown, a community activist.

"Nobody's apprehended yet. Still in the preliminary stages. Hopefully the individuals that discharged the weapon, if they got any witnesses, they come forward with that information," said Andrew Holmes, another community activist.

The shooting occurred about 24 hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds!" if the "carnage" in Chicago does not stop.



The city is on pace to have the same amount of murders this month as there were in January 2016. Last year was the deadliest in Chicago in nearly 20 years.
