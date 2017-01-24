  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Police surround Bartlett home after shooting, gas smell

Heavily armed SWAT teams surrounded a home in west suburban Bartlett on Tuesday after a man shot a woman believed to be his wife inside. (WLS)

By
BARLETT, Ill. (WLS) --
Heavily armed SWAT teams surrounded a home in west suburban Bartlett on Tuesday after a man shot a woman believed to be his wife inside the home.

Officials said the man barricaded himself in a single-family home in the 700-block of Gardenia Lane after the woman went next door for help around 11:20 a.m. Shortly after, neighbors reported they smelled gas, prompting police to send out an emergency alert to those in the surrounding area.

SWAT teams entered the home at 3:40 p.m. and located the suspect, who was dead. Police said the man took his own life.

"First thing I got was a red alert call from the local police department that there was a gas leak in the area to stay in the house," said Dan Dumas. "And later on my wife called me from work and said she got a phone call on her cell phone from the police telling her to evacuate."

The incident activated the Northern Illinois Alarm System bringing in personnel from as far as McHenry. Even though it was believed the offender was still locked up inside his home, Sycamore Trails Elementary School was placed on a secure building status, with other districts schools also monitoring the situation.

"I was told the principal has a scanner, was aware of the situation and all the precautions were being taken," said Heidi Montgomery. "They said don't worry, it's under control."

At 4 p.m. Bartlett officials said the standoff was resolved and the neighborhood was safe. The investigation is ongoing.
