CHICAGO (WLS) --A mass shooting at a memorial Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side left six people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy. Some people said they are now afraid of retaliation.
The group was gathered at a vigil for a gun violence victim in the 500-block of East 75th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood just after 8 p.m., when police said a rival gangopened fire.
A red balloon in the shape of the heart floating on the sidewalk was the only thing left of Wednesday night's memorial for Jamayah Fields. The 20-year-old woman from South Bend, Ind. was shot and killed Monday near Spencer Elementary Technology Academy in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.
But the peaceful vigil for Fields at a restaurant in the city's Chatham neighborhood ended in incredible violence. Sources said a rival gang heard about the gathering through social media and sprayed the place with bullets.
"You can't post nothing on Facebook, you can't post nothing on Instagram whenever you're doing something like this. Not in Chicago," said Leon Jones, manager of Chicago Wingz Around the World.
Angela Jackson said she was returning home when she saw the shooting happen.
"I was just getting off the bus - it was just - shooting! I didn't have time to look around. I grabbed my baby and started running," Jackson said.
The 12-year-old boy, who police initially reported was a 12-year-old girl, suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she is listed in good condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.
A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.
Another 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and buttock. She was taken to Christ, where she is listed in serious condition.
A 34-year-old woman, who police initially reported was a 43-year-old woman, shot in the right hand. She was also taken to Stroger, where her condition also stabilized.
Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Anti-violence activists like Jedidiah Brown said the shooting happened at a memorial for a victim of Chicago violence and was in retaliation for another shooting. They said retaliation for the Chatham shooting was expected again Wednesday night, based on posts they saw on social media.
"I'm asking that those individuals who see this, who are planning retaliation right now, stand down from that and we look for peaceful alternatives," Brown said.
The shooting occurred about 24 hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds!" if the "carnage" in Chicago does not stop. The city is on pace to have the same amount of murders this month as there were in January 2016. Last year was the deadliest in Chicago in nearly 20 years.
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
"I think it's great. We need improvement in Chicago to stop all the violence," Jackson said.
But Jones, who plans to open for business Thursday despite bullet holes in his windows, pointed out there are already federally-funded task forces in these neighborhoods - and crime is not going down.
He said what he really wants is for Trump to invest in growing businesses in Chicago's most challenged communities.
"He needs to bring the money - he got it," Jones said.