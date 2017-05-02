  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

United CEO apologizes at House committee hearing

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized Tuesday on Capitol Hill for an incident in which a passenger was forcibly removed from a flight and vowed to do better as he and other airline executives faced tough questions from lawmakers.

Munoz told a congressional hearing that passenger David Dao was treated in a way that no customer - or individual - should be treated, calling it a "terrible experience" that should never be repeated.

United has taken a series of steps to reduce overbooking of flights since the April 9 incident and will raise to $10,000 the limit on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights, Munoz said. The airline also said it will improve employee training.

"This is a turning point for United, and our 87,000 professionals," Munoz said. "It is my mission to ensure we make the changes needed to provide our customers with the highest level of service and the deepest sense of respect."

The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when Dao was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member. The incident ignited a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines.

READ MORE: Final United Flight 3411 Review and Action Report

Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., said the hearing will give lawmakers "an opportunity to get much-needed answers about airline customer service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public."

United moved to head off criticism last week by reaching a settlement with Dao and issuing new policies designed to prevent customer-service failures. United and lawyers for Dao have declined to disclose financial terms of the settlement.

United President Scott Kirby joined Munoz at the hearing, along with top executives of American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Dao's attorney has praised the airline and Munoz for accepting responsibility and not blaming others, including the city of Chicago, whose airport security officers yanked Dao from his seat and dragged him off the United Express plane.

Dao was waiting to fly to Louisville, Kentucky, on April 9 when the airline decided it needed four seats for Republic Airline crew members who needed to travel to work on another United Express flight in Louisville the next morning. When Dao and his wife were selected for bumping, he refused to leave.

Video of the incident has sparked more than two weeks of withering criticism and mockery of United. Munoz initially blamed Dao, but later said he was horrified by the event and called it a failure on United's part.

United has vowed to reduce - but not eliminate - overbooking, which occurs when more tickets are sold than there are seats on the plane.
Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinespassengerairlineo'hare airportcustomeraviationO'HareWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
Airport police records, recordings show United passenger as 'aggressive,' 'combative'
United CEO says no one will be fired for dragging incident
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump threatens shutdown as Ryan defends spending deal
Michael Slager to plead guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
More News
Top Stories
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Man carjacked by teen boys in Lakeview
School step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
WATCH: Pickup truck pushes through May Day protesters
Show More
VIDEO: 'Relaxed' San Diego gunman held beer in 1 hand, gun in the other
92-year-old dancer helped bring ballroom to South Side
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos