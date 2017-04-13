United passenger's attorney: Removal from flight was more horrifying than leaving Vietnam

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago attorney for a man who was violently dragged off an United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport Sunday said his client told him the experience was more horrifying than leaving Vietnam.
Dr. David Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, joined his attorneys for a Thursday morning press conference at the Union League Club in Chicago's Loop. She said this has been a very difficult time for the family and thanked their supporters.
"We were completely horrified and shocked at what had happened to my father when we learned of the incident. Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated," Pepper said.
Neither Pepper, nor Dao's lawyers, have received an apology from United.
Dao, 69, hired powerful Chicago attorneys. Thomas A. Demetrio, co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, and Stephen L. Golan, managing partner of Golan Christie Taglia, are representing him.
Dao will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said. He suffered a "significant concussion," a broken nose and lost two front teeth, Demetrio said. He was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday night.
Video of the incident shows Dao got back on the plane after he was removed. Demetrio said his client was so concussed, he does not remember doing so.
When asked whether there would be a lawsuit, Demetrio responded, "Yeah, probably."
They are currently gathering all the information needed to file it. On Wednesday, Dao's lawyers asked United and the city to preserve any video or audio files from Flight 3411.
The videos other passengers posted to social media caused international outrage this week. They show a bloodied Dao being dragged by his hands off a plane after he refused to give up his seat for a flight crew that needed to get to Louisville, Ky., the next day. Demetrio said Dao's wife was also on the plane.
Demetrio said for a long time, airlines have bullied passengers. He said the future lawsuit will be in the pursuit of fairness, respect and dignity for all people who fly.
"Here's the law. Real simple. If you're going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force or violence. That's the law," Demetrio said. When they're ready, Dao's attorneys will file in state court.
The legal team said they do not believe race was a factor in Dao's removal from the plane. They said the city of Chicago was also responsible for what happened to their client.
Three Chicago Department of Aviation officers were put on administrative leave this week. Chicago's aviation officers are not part of the regular police force, unlike in many other big cities. They get less training than regular officers and can't carry firearms inside the airports.
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams said on Good Morning America that aviation officials could also be in the hot seat.
"There's a difference between what United did and what the police did, right? It's the police that yanked him off the plane, not United. It's the police who are now suspending those three officers, not United. It's the police who were literally taking him as he's screaming, not United. So I know we are going to continue to talk about this in the context of United Airlines, as we should, but there's another huge component to this, which is the police element," Abrams said.
He said United could avoid an embarrassing trial by offering Dao a multi-million dollar settlement out of court.
Later Thursday, Chicago aldermen, representatives from United and the union representing those aviation officers will meet to discuss Sunday's incident.
Regarding stories that have focused on Dao's background, Demetrio said his client's past is "irrelevant and will never be permissible in court."
United CEO Oscar Munoz promised Wednesday, in an interview with ABC News, to review policies and promised change at the airline.
In an initial response to the incident, Munoz seemed to blame Dao, describing him as "disruptive and belligerent." He then did an about face, offering Dao a public apology for the way he was treated. Demetrio said Thursday the apology looked "staged."
A third round of protests is expected Thursday at O'Hare. Some have called for a boycott of United.
United refunded all the tickets to passengers on board Flight 3411. They can take the compensation in cash or credits.
Editor's Note: United Airlines Flight 3411 was not overbooked. Our early reporting on the incident involving Dr. Dao makes reference to the flight being oversold because that was initially believed to be the cause for the removal of passengers. It has since been learned that passengers, including Dr. Dao, were removed to make room for four crew members.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.