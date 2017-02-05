NEWS

Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held

Police are looking for two vehicles after a 58-year-old woman was found dead in Wheaton, Ill. (Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held)

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
A person of interest was being questioned Sunday night in the murder of a 58-year-old woman found dead in Wheaton, police said.

Erin C. Leinweber was found dead at about 6:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Woodcutter Lane, according to the Wheaton Police Department. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Investigators were looking for the victim's vehicle - a red 2009 Kia Spectra with Illinois plate V264403 and possibly a Hillary Clinton bumper sticker.

A beige 2000 Toyota Camry with Illinois plate Z810380 is also being sought, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Robert Miller at 630-260-2073.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationwoman killedWheaton
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We're Watching and Very Troubled'
2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary
More News
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan
Man charged in murder of Queens, NY, jogger
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
Show More
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Hundreds of pizzas from Pizzeria Uno sent to troops overseas for Super Bowl
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos