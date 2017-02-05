Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held

A person of interest was being questioned Sunday night in the murder of a 58-year-old woman found dead in Wheaton, police said.Erin C. Leinweber was found dead at about 6:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Woodcutter Lane, according to the Wheaton Police Department. A cause of death was not immediately released.Investigators were looking for the victim's vehicle - a red 2009 Kia Spectra with Illinois plate V264403 and possibly a Hillary Clinton bumper sticker.A beige 2000 Toyota Camry with Illinois plate Z810380 is also being sought, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Robert Miller at 630-260-2073.