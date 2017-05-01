Woman shot 3 times in stomach rescued by Good Samaritan

A young woman survived being shot three times inside a moving car in Camden, New Jersey thanks to a Good Samaritan.It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Pfeiffer Street near Westminister Avenue."I was inside my house. I heard at least 15 to 20 gunshots and then I heard a big boom," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Action News.The neighbor says after she heard the gunfire and car crash, she had to help.When she ran up to the car, she found a young woman fighting to stay alive."She said she couldn't breathe. Her stomach was hurting, so I'm figuring she was shot in her stomach," the neighbor said.According to police, the victim was shot three times in the stomach.The neighbor says she knew she had to act quickly."Me and my daughter put her in our car as I was calling 911. Nobody was answering. Probably like after a minute or two, somebody picked up and connected me to the police station," the neighbor said.On the way to the hospital, they passed a police officer responding to the call."We flagged the cop down. The cop threw her in the back of her car and they took her straight to the hospital," the neighbor said.The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.The neighbor says, after that, all she could do was pray for the victim."One of the guys was yelling 'she has a daughter,' so I'm hoping and praying she's OK," the neighbor said.Action News is told another person was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.