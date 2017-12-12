Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect

A store clerk shot a man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven in west suburban Oak Park late Monday night, police said.The manager said the convenience store located on the corner of Chicago and Harvey avenues has been robbed at least five times in the past year and there is a growing sense of frustration.There were two employees at the 7-Eleven when three men came in around 11:30 p.m. and threatened to rob the store. Police said at least one of them sad he was armed.The clerk said he shot one of the men, who responding officers found lying on the ground and bleeding from the abdomen. The suspect was transported in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.Police said the two other suspects ran away.Police plan to return to the store Tuesday morning to pull surveillance video for their investigation.This crime comes as residents in Oak Park appeal to law enforcement for more patrols.The Cook County Sheriff's Department recently increased patrols after two community meetings about crime stemming from a series of carjackings in the area.