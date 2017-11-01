Michelle Obama to speak Wednesday at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be one of the headliners Wednesday at the Obama Foundation Leadership Summit.
Hundreds of leaders from 60 countries are in Chicago for the event.
WATCH LIVE starting at 8:30 a.m. - Obama Foundation Summit Day 2
They heard from Former President Barack Obama and Britain's Prince Harry on Tuesday, the first day of the summit.
Besides Wednesday's daytime sessions, a concert featuring Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan will be held Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.
For more information, visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/