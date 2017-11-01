  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obama Foundation Summit Day 2 opening session... around 8:30 a.m.
OBAMA FOUNDATION

Michelle Obama to speak Wednesday at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama made a surprise visit Oct. 31, 2017 to Hyde Park Academy on Chicago's South. They met with about 20 students for about an hour. (Obama Foundation)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be one of the headliners Wednesday at the Obama Foundation Leadership Summit.

Hundreds of leaders from 60 countries are in Chicago for the event.

WATCH LIVE starting at 8:30 a.m. - Obama Foundation Summit Day 2

They heard from Former President Barack Obama and Britain's Prince Harry on Tuesday, the first day of the summit.

Besides Wednesday's daytime sessions, a concert featuring Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan will be held Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

For more information, visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/
