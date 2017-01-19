ABC 7 Chicago has a rich tradition of illuminating the good work and good deeds carried out every day by those living in Chicago and suburban neighborhoods. Chicago Proud amplifies those efforts. Chicago Proud, is an on-going series of ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports and programming efforts led by Hosea Sanders, with contributions from the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team, spotlighting the remarkable people who make us proud of our hometown.The station's longstanding connection to the community brings to light the countless untold stories of people who live here. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will continue to report on the stories that unite us, inspire us and make us proud to call this city our home. That is Chicago Proud.Hosea Sanders will talk about some of the compelling Chicago Proud stories coming up on ABC 7 Eyewtiness News when he appears on ABC 7's Windy City LIVE, Monday, January 23 at 1 pm.The week of January 23, ABC 7 Eyewitness News will report a series of Chicago Proud stories including: Shettima Web, founder of Model Esteem, a performance art program focusing on improving self-esteem in young women; boxing champ Luis Mateo, whose boxing gym offers kids an alternative to the tough street life; Marine vet Greg Jumes, who is creating an app to help Vets transition to civilian life; Gentlemen's Closet helping men getting back on their feet find suitable clothing.