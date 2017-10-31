HALLOWEEN

Hockey fan in wheelchair dresses as Zamboni for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Luke Fanella put Halloween on a swivel this year, dressing up as the Blackhawks Zamboni!

Jesse Kirsch
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
"Trick or treat. Let's go hawks," chanted Luke Fanella, as he took his Halloween costume for a test run Tuesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old is a die-hard Blackhawks fan and sled hockey player himself.

"I've been to a lot of Blackhawks games, I've met Patrick Kane before," said Fanella--as if his Hawks sweater and ballcap wouldn't tip passerby off.

So he decided to dress up as the United Center's Zamboni this year. It's a great idea for any avid hockey follower, but Luke picked this costume for more than just his love of hockey.

"I was born with a muscle disorder in my leg," he explained, as a pair of crutches rested in the other room.

The muscle atrophy makes it hard for Luke to walk, especially for a "trick or treat" outing.

So he looked up costumes that could incorporate his wheelchair and put his Uncle Jim to work.

"Some nights I was working on it 'til two a.m.," recalled Jim DelGenio, who used a cardboard box and "lots of duct tape and glue" to create a masterpiece complete with a broom, working lights and of course plenty of Blackhawks spirit. The rig attaches to Luke's wheelchair and cruises along neighborhood sidewalks.

"It makes me feel good. I think it's cool that I can do that, like incorporate it into the things I need in my life," said Luke, adding "Hockey means a lot to me. I'm a Zamboni because I've always wanted to ride the Zamboni while they're cleaning the ice cause it would be a cool experience and you could actually see what the players see when they play a game."

For now, having his own Blackhawks ride is pretty cool too!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumesChicago Blackhawkshockey fansportsnhlNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More halloween
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
More Society
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Elgin man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in lagoon
Suspect shoots himself in penis after West Pullman robbery
Maggots found in child's diaper, couple charged
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Obama Foundation Summit kicks off Tuesday in Chicago
Mom admits choking, beating son before boy killed himself
Inconsistencies cast doubt on harrowing tale of sea survival
Show More
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
Defense concedes coach kidnapped, raped, killed 10-year-old girl
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
McDonald's testing out new McVegan burger
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Obama Foundation Summit kicks off Tuesday in Chicago
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
2 women try to lure children with candy, police say
More Video