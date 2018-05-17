SOCIETY

Protesters oppose Obama Presidential Library Center plan for Jackson Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago committee will meet Thursday to talk about the plans for the Obama Presidential Center. People gathered outside City Hall early Thursday morning to protest. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A city committee will meet Thursday to talk about the plans for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. People gathered outside City Hall early Thursday morning to protest.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama visited Chicago on Wednesday to introduce the first class of the Obama Foundation's Fellows Program.

Protesters started their demonstration around 5 a.m. Thursday, five hours before the blueprints of the Obama Presidential Center Library were scheduled to go before the Chicago Plan Commission for first time.

The commission will take up some zoning requests and other issues surrounding the project, which would be built in Jackson Park. Some people are criticizing the project for being too big and many want a signed agreement that steers benefits to area residents.

Meanwhile, the Obama Foundation is enthusiastic, saying the Obama center will have a positive impact on the community.

The Obama library still has to clear several hurdles before final approval.

A rally for people who live around Jackson Park will be held around 8 a.m. They say they need to push back before they're pushed out. They will bus downtown for the commission meeting to hold a news conference inside City Hall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobama foundationbarack obamamichelle obamaobama libraryChicagoSouth ShoreHyde ParkWoodlawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
Obama Center to house Chicago Public Library branch
SOCIETY
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral; man threatened to call ICE
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
More Society
Top Stories
More charges possible for Dixon High School shooting suspect
1 killed, 1 injured in Woodlawn drunken driving crash
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral; man threatened to call ICE
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Burglars caught on camera stealing copper wire from Capt.'s Hard Times
Show More
Richton Park senior receives scholarship for students affected by gun violence
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
CPD officer admits to soliciting sex from 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods
More News