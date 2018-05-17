CHICAGO (WLS) --A city committee will meet Thursday to talk about the plans for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. People gathered outside City Hall early Thursday morning to protest.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama visited Chicago on Wednesday to introduce the first class of the Obama Foundation's Fellows Program.
Protesters started their demonstration around 5 a.m. Thursday, five hours before the blueprints of the Obama Presidential Center Library were scheduled to go before the Chicago Plan Commission for first time.
The commission will take up some zoning requests and other issues surrounding the project, which would be built in Jackson Park. Some people are criticizing the project for being too big and many want a signed agreement that steers benefits to area residents.
Meanwhile, the Obama Foundation is enthusiastic, saying the Obama center will have a positive impact on the community.
The Obama library still has to clear several hurdles before final approval.
A rally for people who live around Jackson Park will be held around 8 a.m. They say they need to push back before they're pushed out. They will bus downtown for the commission meeting to hold a news conference inside City Hall.