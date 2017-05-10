MERCED COUNTY

Woman delivers 13-pound baby, 23rd grandchild on his dad's side

By
MERCED, Calif. --
After a long week, Raymond Reyes is finally home from the hospital. But this little bundle of joy is anything but little.

"Oh my gosh, he looks like a toddler. He was so big," said Jenna Reyes, Raymond's mother.


Baby Raymond was born on April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, Calif., at a whopping 13.5 pounds. He's one of the heaviest babies born in the Central Valley, shocking some of the nurses at the hospital.

"I worked in labor delivery for about seven years and (he's) the largest baby I've ever seen. So 13 pounds is a big baby. I've never seen one that big," said Jessica Newton, Family Birth Center nurse.

Reyes was expecting a 10- to 11- pound baby and decided on having a C-section. She said she has had large babies before, but none as big as Raymond.

"Nothing fits him - uses size two Pampers, three to six months clothes," Reyes said.

But having a big baby had its share of big problems. Jenna said Raymond was taken by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when he was born. He was later transferred to Madera for about a week for jaundice and low calcium and sodium levels.

"Coming home to an empty crib is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. No mother wants to come home without her baby," Reyes said.

Raymond is now healthy and at home. His sister, Nathalie, is happy to finally be a big sister. She has even promised to change diapers. But there is one thing she said she won't share - her title.

"I'm still the baby girl of the house," Nathalie said.

This is Reyes' last baby. She said little Raymond is grandchild No. 23 on his dad's side.
