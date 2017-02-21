SPORTS

Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist HPD in finding the jersey and it appears there's half a million reasons why.

HOUSTON --
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey, which is presumed to have been stolen out of his locker at NRG Stadium, is still missing.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in finding it and it appears there's half a million reasons why.

The Houston Police Department released a report valuing the jersey at $500,000.



According to the police report, the crime is listed as a first-degree felony.

The summary on the police report states: "On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots designated locker room."
Related Topics:
sportsNew England Patriotstom bradynflu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sammy Sosa has some regrets but won't beg for return
Magic Johnson named Lakers' president of basketball operations
Cubs single-game tickets go on presale Tuesday
Vote: NBA's second-half burning questions
More Sports
Top Stories
Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say
Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Show More
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
More Video