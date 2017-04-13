SPORTS

Predators beat Blackhawks 1-0 in Game 1

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban push each other during Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoffs in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO --
Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Rinne's second career postseason shutout sent Nashville to just its second playoff win in Chicago in seven tries. The Predators did not have a 1-0 victory during the regular season.

Game 2 is Saturday night at the United Center.

Corey Crawford had 19 saves for Chicago, which got center Artem Anisimov back from a leg injury that sidelined him for the last part of the season, but struggled to find many good looks against a sound defensive performance by Nashville.

The Blackhawks, who won the Central Division this year with the most points in the Western Conference, are going for their fourth Stanley Cup championship in the last eight seasons. They eliminated Nashville during two of those title-winning runs, including in 2015 when the Predators blew leads of 3-0 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 6 of their first-round series.

This time, they held on - thanks to a super performance by Rinne.

Chicago controlled most of the last two periods, but Nashville blocked several shots from the perimeter and got in the passing lanes when the Blackhawks tried to find a better opportunity. The few times they managed to get open, Rinne was there.

After Ryan Johansen was sent off for delay of game 9 seconds into the second, Rinne denied Patrick Kane and Trevor van Riemsdyk on the resulting power play. Ryan Hartman found Marian Hossa on a counter midway through the second, but he wasn't able to get much on the shot and Rinne turned the rush away.

The Predators killed off another power play in the third and then kept the Blackhawks away from the net after they pulled Crawford with 1:55 remaining

Boosted by a raucous, red-clad crowd of 22,075, the Blackhawks got off to a fast start. But the Predators eventually started to control the action, and their high-scoring top line of Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg took the air out of the United Center with one nice sequence.

Even with three Blackhawks in the area, Johansen managed to play the puck over to Forsberg in the high slot. Forsberg then threw it toward the net and Arvidsson tipped it by Crawford at 7:52.

It was Arvidsson's fourth goal in his last four games against Chicago. The speedy winger set career highs with 31 goals and 30 assists in a breakout performance this season.

Arvidsson nearly picked up a second goal in the first, but he was denied by Crawford on a prime opportunity with 4:22 left. He also had a backhander go off the crossbar with about 4 minutes in the third.

NOTES: Predators F Colin Wilson was scratched with a lower-body injury. Wilson had 12 goals and 23 assists this season. ... The Blackhawks recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford of the AHL. Glass was inactive as the team's third goalie.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BlackhawksNashville PredatorsChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
White Sox score 5 in first, roll past Indians 10-4
Pekka Rinne, Predators beat Blackhawks 1-0 in Game 1
Dax McCarty admits 'crazy thought' of taking sabbatical after trade to Fire
Butler, Bulls could see Wade return vs. Nets
More Sports
Top Stories
911 calls from active shooter drill at community college released
How thieves can get your tax refund before you do
Passengers plucked from stuck Six Flags roller coaster
Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger mid-flight
Lawsuit claims dozens arrested without cause after Gliniewicz suicide
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Jennifer Garner files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Show More
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
1 killed in La Porte car crash
IN residents worry chemical leak could have lasting impact
Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra UP-NW train near Mount Prospect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos