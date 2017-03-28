CHICAGO (WLS) --Two shooting investigations were conducted on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway in less than nine hours Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
State troopers shut down all lanes of the inbound Ike for about four hours Monday night, after a vehicle was shot at near 17th Avenue in west suburban Maywood.
Witness told police they heard gunfire in the area around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black car had skid into an embankment and bullet casings on the expressway.
"I heard a few shots. I thought it was just shooting across the bridge or something like that. I heard a lot of ruckus," said Chris Smith, who lives nearby.
Inbound I-290 was closed overnight for the investigation. All lanes reopened after 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Several hours earlier, around 1:20 p.m., reports of gunfire closed all lanes of the inbound Eisenhower near South Kedzie Avenue. A witness reported a shootout on the expressway between people in two vehicles.
During the closure, investigators searched for evidence between Independence and California as some stuck drivers turned around and funneled off the expressway via the on-ramp at Homan. The inbound Ike reopened around 3 p.m.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody in either shooting.