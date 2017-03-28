TRAFFIC

2 shootings reported on inbound Eisenhower in 9 hours, ISP says

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two shooting investigations were conducted on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway in less than nine hours Monday, according to Illinois State Police. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two shooting investigations were conducted on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway in less than nine hours Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers shut down all lanes of the inbound Ike for about four hours Monday night, after a vehicle was shot at near 17th Avenue in west suburban Maywood.

Witness told police they heard gunfire in the area around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black car had skid into an embankment and bullet casings on the expressway.

"I heard a few shots. I thought it was just shooting across the bridge or something like that. I heard a lot of ruckus," said Chris Smith, who lives nearby.

Inbound I-290 was closed overnight for the investigation. All lanes reopened after 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Several hours earlier, around 1:20 p.m., reports of gunfire closed all lanes of the inbound Eisenhower near South Kedzie Avenue. A witness reported a shootout on the expressway between people in two vehicles.

During the closure, investigators searched for evidence between Independence and California as some stuck drivers turned around and funneled off the expressway via the on-ramp at Homan. The inbound Ike reopened around 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody in either shooting.
Related Topics:
trafficexpressway shootingtraffic delayChicagoLawndaleMaywood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Shootout closes inbound I-290 near Kedzie, ISP says
TRAFFIC
Shootout closes inbound I-290 near Kedzie, ISP says
Driver injured after cab of semi-truck falls from I-90 overpass
Boy, 3, killed in I-90 crash near Gilberts
Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump to meet with head of Chicago police union
Merrionette Park manhunt underway
Man charged in Joliet hammer attack of brother's fiancee
Dog owner finds anti-bark collar on pet after daycare visit
Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery
Man shot by ICE agent in Belmont Cragin
Homemade slime gives girl 3rd-degree burns
Show More
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
14 inmates on the run after Mexico prison break
Father Dan Mallette dead at 85
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
More News
Top Video
Trump to meet with head of Chicago police union
Man shot by ICE agent in Belmont Cragin
Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video