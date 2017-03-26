TRAVEL

http://abc7.ws/2nWGokZ

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Toast to Travel is offering tours of Tuscany April 2017 ? October 2018. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you've ever wanted to experience the food, wine, and culture of the Italian countryside, a Chicago travel company now has news plans that can also help local charities. A Toast to Travel is offering tours of Tuscany April 2017 - October 2018. The 7-day, 6-night trips show the best of Italian cuisine and one-of-a-kind experiences. You'll meet winemakers, chefs, villa owners and more. A Toast to Travel is doing a Do Good by Travelling campaign; which donates a percentage of bookings in April & May of 2017 to the guests' charity of choice. Co-Founders Natalie Mosallam and John Helling traveled to the ABC 7 State Street Studios to share some of the fun you can have on their trips to Tuscany.

Event: Tuscan Wine and Culture Experience & Cooking Under the Tuscan Sun Experience
Date: April 2017-October 2018, also offer additional customized dates for private groups of 12 or more
Hours: 7 day / 6 night Experiences
Address: Tuscany
Admission/ Ticket Prices:
Tuscan Wine and Culture Experience - $4,250 pp (based on double occupancy)
Cooking Under the Tuscan Sun Experience - $3,900 pp (based on double occupancy)
http://www.atoasttotravel.com/book-now/

LINKS:
http://www.atoasttotravel.com/
https://www.facebook.com/A.toast.to.travel/
https://www.instagram.com/tuscanwineandtravel/
https://twitter.com/Atoasttotravel
Related Topics:
travelcommunitycharity
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Electronics ban for some international flights now in effect
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Ten best cruises in the world
Consumer Reports: Know your flight rights
More Travel
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured after SUV slams into building on West Side
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
Electronics ban for some international flights now in effect
Undisclosed medical condition could affect Daley testimony
2 dead, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Police: Man charged after marijuana, gun found in stroller with child inside
Show More
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-88 in Oak Brook
Rescued puppy with no feet gets prosthetic paws
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
More News
Top Video
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video