CHICAGO (WLS) --If you've ever wanted to experience the food, wine, and culture of the Italian countryside, a Chicago travel company now has news plans that can also help local charities. A Toast to Travel is offering tours of Tuscany April 2017 - October 2018. The 7-day, 6-night trips show the best of Italian cuisine and one-of-a-kind experiences. You'll meet winemakers, chefs, villa owners and more. A Toast to Travel is doing a Do Good by Travelling campaign; which donates a percentage of bookings in April & May of 2017 to the guests' charity of choice. Co-Founders Natalie Mosallam and John Helling traveled to the ABC 7 State Street Studios to share some of the fun you can have on their trips to Tuscany.
Event: Tuscan Wine and Culture Experience & Cooking Under the Tuscan Sun Experience
Date: April 2017-October 2018, also offer additional customized dates for private groups of 12 or more
Hours: 7 day / 6 night Experiences
Address: Tuscany
Admission/ Ticket Prices:
Tuscan Wine and Culture Experience - $4,250 pp (based on double occupancy)
Cooking Under the Tuscan Sun Experience - $3,900 pp (based on double occupancy)
http://www.atoasttotravel.com/book-now/
