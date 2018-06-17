WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning remains in effect for Cook County Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area continues to deal with a heat wave Sunday, with Cook County remaining under an Excessive Heat Warning.

The Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the surrounding counties until Monday.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach a record 97, with the heat index of 102. The heat could create dangerous situations and those who are going to be outside are advised to drink plenty of fluids.

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.

The city says the Department of Family & Support Services has six community service centers that double as cooling centers during the summer. Five of those centers are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24 hours a day.
Seniors without air conditioning are encouraged to go to one the city's 15 senior centers on weekdays. Five centers are also open on Saturdays and two are open on Sundays.

Some libraries, park facilities, police stations and other city-operated places serve as cooling centers in the evenings and weekends. Call 311 for after-hours cooling information.

The city also encourages people to check on seniors and other heat-sensitive family and friends or call 311 for a well-being check.

Cook County has also released a list of cooling centers that are open throughout the suburbs, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The full list and operating hours are available HERE.

