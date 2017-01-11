Chicago Weather: Fog, freezing rain snarls travel

Thick fog is causing delays at the city's airports, and later this evening, rain turning over to freezing rain could make travel treacherous across the northern suburbs.At one point Wednesday afternoon, dense fog prevented arriving flights from landing at Midway airport. As of 5 p.m., flights were landing at Midway on a limited basis and delays averaged 28 minutes or more, the airport said.O'Hare Airport is reporting 25 flight cancellations and Midway has 14 canceled flights, aviation officials said. Travelers should anticipate delays and check with their airline for status updates.A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the Chicago area until midnight.The National Weather Service has also issued a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. Minor ice accumulations are possible in these areas, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.As rain overspreads the Chicago area, temperatures will drop and precipitation could change over to freezing rain across the northern suburbs. The rain could become heavy at times, and some areas may even see lightning or small hail, Scott said."Travel headaches here for the rest of the night and even into tomorrow. We're talking about fog, rain, thunder, to ice and snow in 12 hours," Scott said.The Illinois Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page shared a warning to drivers that roads across northern Illinois could become slick Wednesday evening.