  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Fog, freezing rain snarls travel

EMBED </>More News Videos

A combination of rain, freezing rain, and thick fog could make travel treacherous across the Chicago area Wednesday evening. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thick fog is causing delays at the city's airports, and later this evening, rain turning over to freezing rain could make travel treacherous across the northern suburbs.

At one point Wednesday afternoon, dense fog prevented arriving flights from landing at Midway airport. As of 5 p.m., flights were landing at Midway on a limited basis and delays averaged 28 minutes or more, the airport said.

O'Hare Airport is reporting 25 flight cancellations and Midway has 14 canceled flights, aviation officials said. Travelers should anticipate delays and check with their airline for status updates.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the Chicago area until midnight.
CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.



The National Weather Service has also issued a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. Minor ice accumulations are possible in these areas, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

As rain overspreads the Chicago area, temperatures will drop and precipitation could change over to freezing rain across the northern suburbs. The rain could become heavy at times, and some areas may even see lightning or small hail, Scott said.

"Travel headaches here for the rest of the night and even into tomorrow. We're talking about fog, rain, thunder, to ice and snow in 12 hours," Scott said.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page shared a warning to drivers that roads across northern Illinois could become slick Wednesday evening.

Related Topics:
weatherraincoldwindwintry mixIllinoisIndianaWisconsinChicagoLake CountyDeKalb CountyKane CountyMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
WEATHER
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Mail truck robbed on South Side is third in 3 days
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted; suspect on the run
Broken crane blocking 2 SB lanes of Lake Shore Drive
Show More
Official: Justice report on Chicago cops to find violations
Woman driving stolen SUV killed in Waukegan crash, police say
Teen rescued after locking self in shuttered Joliet prison
Man charged in West Side kidnapping, sexual assault
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Mail truck robbed on South Side is third in 3 days
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video