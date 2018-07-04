WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect, hot weather for the holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It was a hot Fourth of July for much of the Chicago area, with some scattered storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Temperatures were higher inland with highs in the lows 90s and heat indices between 102-107 degrees. It was cooler by the lake with a high of 87.

FIREWORKS: CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF FIREWORKS SHOWS ACROSS CHICAGO AREA

On Thursday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, primarily for the southern two thirds of the Chicago area.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat4th of july
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Beach lightning safety tips
Weekend events continue despite heat, threat of storms
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Saturday
More Weather
Top Stories
July Fourth in Chicago: Fireworks, parades, food and fun
Police apprehend Statue of Liberty climber after long standoff
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
1 rescued in Westmont apartment building fire
Video shows stranded Thai boys smiling with rescuer in cave
Woman, 92, allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
California family says dog was killed in trainer's home
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
Show More
Chicago Proud: Neighbors build wheelchair ramp for Carpentersville man who lost legs in parasailing accident
Naperville Ribfest closes early Wednesday due to weather threat
Trump administration seeks end to affirmative action in schools
Bourbon warehouse collapses near Louisville, Kentucky
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
More News