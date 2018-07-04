Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect, hot weather for the holiday

It was a hot Fourth of July for much of the Chicago area, with some scattered storms.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.Temperatures were higher inland with highs in the lows 90s and heat indices between 102-107 degrees. It was cooler by the lake with a high of 87.On Thursday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, primarily for the southern two thirds of the Chicago area.