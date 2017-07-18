Fox River crests in Algonquin; more rain expected this week

The worst of the flooding may soon be over for some people in the north and northwest suburbs. The Fox River crested Tuesday morning in Algonquin.Many homeowners used sandbags and tarps to create a barrier between their homes and the floodwater, as the swollen river reached its highest point, 12.36 ft., which is about 5 ft. above normal. The river will remain at major flood stage through Thursday.The Fox River is expected to begin receding around 1 p.m. Tuesday, which is welcome news to Algonquin residents. But they are still concerned about 2 inches of rain that is expected to fall in the next week."We could be at this point again in another month. We did have a flood of this elevation only four years ago," said Logan Gilbertson, a civil engineer.Many people said the 2013 flood prepared them for this one.A suburban Chicago hospital is reopening after being evacuated and closed last week due to power outages caused by flooding.Northwestern Medicine says in a statement that clinical operations are resuming Tuesday at Lake Forest Hospital, including the facility's emergency department. Power was restored last Wednesday night following the outage earlier that day.The update comes as flood conditions remain in areas of northern Illinois.Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County. Chicago is in Cook County.