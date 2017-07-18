WEATHER

Fox River crests in Algonquin; more rain expected this week

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fox River crested Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Algonquin. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --
The worst of the flooding may soon be over for some people in the north and northwest suburbs. The Fox River crested Tuesday morning in Algonquin.

Many homeowners used sandbags and tarps to create a barrier between their homes and the floodwater, as the swollen river reached its highest point, 12.36 ft., which is about 5 ft. above normal. The river will remain at major flood stage through Thursday.

The Fox River is expected to begin receding around 1 p.m. Tuesday, which is welcome news to Algonquin residents. But they are still concerned about 2 inches of rain that is expected to fall in the next week.

"We could be at this point again in another month. We did have a flood of this elevation only four years ago," said Logan Gilbertson, a civil engineer.

Many people said the 2013 flood prepared them for this one.

Hospital reopening after closure due to floods, power outage

A suburban Chicago hospital is reopening after being evacuated and closed last week due to power outages caused by flooding.

Northwestern Medicine says in a statement that clinical operations are resuming Tuesday at Lake Forest Hospital, including the facility's emergency department. Power was restored last Wednesday night following the outage earlier that day.

The update comes as flood conditions remain in areas of northern Illinois.

Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County. Chicago is in Cook County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingMcHenry CountyAlgonquin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fox River crests, but flood fears continue in Algonquin
Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River
Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
Power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Fox River crests, but flood fears continue in Algonquin
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River
More Weather
Top Stories
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Prosecutor wants judge in McDonald cover-up case removed
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Man in wheelchair fatally shot in Country Club Hills ID'd
14-year-old girl missing from Auburn Gresham
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes Tuesday
Show More
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
More News
Top Video
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Prosecutor wants judge in McDonald cover-up case removed
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video