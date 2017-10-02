Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. More than 400 other victims were taken to the hospital, authorities said.
The dead included at least three off-duty police officers from various departments who were attending the concert, authorities said. Two on-duty officers were wounded, one critically, police said.
Among the dead is a Las Vegas police officer, authorities confirmed.
President Donald Trump tweeted: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"
HOW TO FIND LOVED ONES:
Las Vegas authorities put out a call for blood donations and set up a hotline to report missing people and speed the identification of the dead and wounded. That number is 1-866-535-5654. Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature for Las Vegas, where people were able to let others know they were safe.
The gunman was identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.
Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, said, "We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened."