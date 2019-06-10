1 critically injured after car crashes near bike path off Lake Shore Drive on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured after a car left the roadway on Lake Shore Drive and crashed near the bike path on the North Side Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in very critical condition. It is not known if there are any other injuries.

The crash occurred near Fullerton Avenue. The two right lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive are closed as authorities investigate the crash.
