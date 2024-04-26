Man wanted for dragging woman into Fulton Market alley, trying to sexually abuse her: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police on Friday released a picture of a man wanted for attempted sexual abuse.

Police say the man grabbed a woman from behind when she walking in Fulton Market.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on April 14 as the 35-year-old woman was walking northbound on Carpenter Street from Randolph Street.

Officers say the man dragged the victim into an alley, but she bit his finger, police said. He threw her on the ground and fled southbound on Carpenter Street.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-744-8200.

