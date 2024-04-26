CPD says they have slain Officer Luis Huesca's police badge

The Chicago Police Department declared Officer Luis Huesca died in the line of duty and released video of a suspect in deadly Gage Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department said they have slain Officer Luis Huesca's police badge in their custody, and it is being processed.

CPD said on Friday that Huesca's badge was never missing after the officer was shot to death Sunday while on his way home from work.

Police responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, and found Huesca, who was still in his uniform, shot multiple times in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Police have said they believe Huesca was shot during a possible carjacking. While he had just gotten off duty at the time of the shooting, police recently ruled his death as in the line of duty.

Someone took Huesca's vehicle and service weapon, police said. His car was later dumped and recovered, but his service weapon is still missing.

Meanwhile, CPD is circulating a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder.

CPD is looking for a person in connection with the Gage Park, Chicago shooting that killed Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction in the case. Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

A visitation will be held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn Sunday, which is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m.

