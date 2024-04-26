Northwestern University students continue pro-Palestinian protest with encampment on Deering Meadow

Northwestern University students are continuing their pro-Palestinian protest with a tent encampment at Deering Meadow.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters remain at Northwestern University's Evanston campus.

The encampment began Thursday morning at Deering Meadow. Demonstrators said they are there to stay, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest is riding a wave of other demonstrations sweeping college campuses across the country.

The protesters said they will continue to occupy the space until Northwestern stops investing in Israel.

Students could be seen earlier locking arms, forming a human chain to prevent police from reaching the tent encampment.

A rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned chaotic at USC's Alumni Park, as police confronted protesters who attempted to set up an encampment on campus.

Protesters said they are putting their bodies and education on the line.

"They're well aware that disclosing investments and divesting from genocide is something that many students want," one student said.

Meanwhile, ABC7 spoke with Jewish Northwestern student Sam Feldman, who said the demonstration is unsettling.

"If you are using Google maps, you're using Israeli technology. If you have a self-driving car, that's Israeli technology. It's just not a possibility in today's world to divest from Israel. I also don't think it's a good idea. I think it's horrifically anti-Semitic to divest from the world's only Jewish state."

Northwestern said the encampment on Deering Meadow is a violation of university policy.

A Northwestern University spokesperson released the following statement after 11 p.m. on Thursday:

"Today, members of our community, along with individuals unaffiliated with Northwestern, set up an encampment on Deering Meadow, in violation of University policy. Throughout the day, University officials spoke with the demonstrators, including a two-hour meeting with senior administrators this evening, to convey that while we strongly support free expression, the safety of all members of our community cannot and will not be compromised, nor can their expression disrupt the learning environment or University operations. The University offered to let the demonstrators continue to peacefully assemble if they comply with Northwestern policies, including removing tents and ceasing the use of bullhorns and speakers. The offer was declined. The University will move forward with other options to protect the safety of the community and the continued operations of the Evanston campus."

No arrests have been made on campus, but it's unclear what will happen next.