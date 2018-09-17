1 hospitalized after Corvette crashes into Skokie building

EMBED </>More Videos

One man has been hospitalized after his Corvette slammed into a building in Skokie Sunday.

By
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
One man has been hospitalized after his Corvette slammed into a building in Skokie Sunday.

The crash occurred just before midnight. The fire department said they arrived in the 3900-block of Oakton Street, near Crawford Avenue, and saw the car in the building.

There's a ten foot hole in the brick wall of the office building and the car was halfway inside office. Firefighters managed to rescue the man stuck inside.

"Pretty significant damage to the car and to the building and serious injuries to the driver," said Jeff Hoeflich of the Skokie Fire Department.

The fire department said there is structural damage to this building, so it will have to be assessed. It's unclear what caused the crash, but neighbors said they heard two vehicles speeding down Oakton Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcrashSkokie
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
Florence: At least 17 dead as flood waters continue to rise in North Carolina
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Judge set to rule on change of venue motion in Van Dyke trial
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry Monday
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
ICE officer arrested on multiple sodomy charges, Oregon state police say
Border Patrol agent charged in killings of 4 sex workers
Show More
Former NIU basketball player among 2 Americans stabbed in Romania
1 dead after apartment fire near Des Plaines
Family of Rolling Meadows man missing for 6 weeks fears worst
6 back-to-back robberies hit South Loop, Hyde Park
More News