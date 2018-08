One person is under arrest, after a violent robbery and car theft led to a police chase in the city's Bucktown neighborhood.Police say a woman was robbed at Wabansia and Claremont about 3:30 this afternoon.Her car was stolen too.A police bike team saw it and chased the vehicle.It crashed nearby on Sacramento, and police arrested the man behind the wheel.We're told the woman who was robbed, did suffer some minor injuries.