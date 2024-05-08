Arlington Heights leaders lay out what Arlington Park site can't be used for if Bears pass on it

The Arlington Heights' Village manager said that the Bears are still interested in the race track, but don't agree on the cost of property taxes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If the Chicago Bears decide they will not use the old Arlington Park site for a new stadium and facility, village leaders in Arlington Heights have detailed what can't be built on it.

The Bears bought the property in 2023, but in April they announced plans for a new domed stadium on the Chicago lakefront.

Now, as Arlington Heights waits to see what the team will do, they mayor laid out the types of developments they will not allow on the land.

Current zoning includes a list of 23 prohibited uses of the site, including car washes, building material sales, adult businesses, fairgrounds, kiddie parks, funeral homes and wholesale offices.