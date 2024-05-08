2 killed, 1 critically injured in Lake County crash: sheriff's office

FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people died and a third was critically injured in a crash in the north suburbs Wednesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place sometime before 8:30 a.m. near Fairfield and Chardon roads in Fremont Township, the sheriff's office said.

Two people died, and a third was critically injured, but police did not immediately provide any additional information about how the crash occurred.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

A truck appeared to be on its side. A heavily damaged black car also appeared to have been involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.