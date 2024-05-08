Businesses targeted in series of armed robberies, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies targeting businesses in the Back of the Yards, Pilsen and Bucktown neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Businesses in Chicago were targeted in a series of armed robberies Tuesday night.

The first robbery occurred in the 1800-block of West 47th Street at about 9:50 p.m.

Police said three male suspects entered a business and demanded property from an employee. One of the suspects grabbed money from a register and they fled in an unknown direction.

The second robbery occurred at about 10:09 p.m. in the 1100-block of West 18th Street.

Police said three suspects entered the business with handguns and demanded the property of an employee and four customers.

The employee was struck in the head with a handgun by one of the suspects, who fled in a silver sedan southbound on May Street, police said.

The employee declined medical attention.

The third robbery occurred at about 10:20 p.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 2000-block of North Damen Avenue.

Police said three male suspects entered a business with handguns and demanded property from an employee.

One of the suspects grabbed money from a register and the suspects fled south on Damen Avenue.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies. Police have not said if the crimes are connected.

