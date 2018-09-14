1 killed, 2 injured after crash in Batavia involving truck, limo

One person was killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a limousine and a truck in Batavia Friday morning.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Batavia police were dispatched at about 4:50 a.m. to the 500-block of North Randall Road for a crash. Police said two people were assisting a disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road when the vehicle and two people were hit by a truck traveling north.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released the person's name. One person was transported to a hospital with serious injury and another hospitalized for observation.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene, which showed a limousine and at least two other cars involved in the crash. Randall Road was shut down while police investigated and has since reopened.
