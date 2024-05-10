Man dies after Dunning shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue, in the Dunning community area, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old male victim was walking when he was shot in the chest by a unknown offender, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

