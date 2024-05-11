4 seriously injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash on West Side, officials say

Illinois State Police said the car crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Kostner Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side on Friday evening, officials said.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue just before 6 p.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

Multiple people had been ejected from a vehicle that crashed there, ISP said. No other vehicles were involved.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital and two other adults were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. All four were in serious to critical conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.