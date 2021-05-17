1 killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway, plows through 3 yards

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed after Arlington Heights police said the SUV he was driving left the roadway and crashed through three yards Monday morning.Police said the 29-year-old driver was speeding northbound on Wilke Road near Kirchoff Road when he lost control, hit a power pole before going airborne. He then traveled through three yards before police said the SUV came to a stop against a house in the 600-block of South Reuter Road.The driver was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released information on the man's identity.A passenger in the man's vehicle was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. No one was injured inside the home.