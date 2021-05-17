1 killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway, plows through 3 yards

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed after SUV flies off roadway, crashes through 3 yards

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed after Arlington Heights police said the SUV he was driving left the roadway and crashed through three yards Monday morning.

Police said the 29-year-old driver was speeding northbound on Wilke Road near Kirchoff Road when he lost control, hit a power pole before going airborne. He then traveled through three yards before police said the SUV came to a stop against a house in the 600-block of South Reuter Road.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released information on the man's identity.

A passenger in the man's vehicle was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. No one was injured inside the home.
