Family-friendly musical 'The Music Man' playing on north suburbs stage

The Music Man musical is playing at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire through May.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- A con-man plans to skip town with cash, but love comes in the way of his plans.

The story is set in River City, Iowa. Harold Hill tricks people into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he has no plans to organize.

The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $60.

Student, senior and military discounts are available.

To buy tickets and learn more about the play, click here.

