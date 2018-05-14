1 killed in I-57 crash in Will County

A person was killed Monday evening in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57, shutting down northbound lanes in Will County.The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. at south of Manhattan /Monee Road (at milepost 336 in Will County) in the northbound lanes of I-57.In an earlier, separate crash on I-57, a semi truck jackknifed and lost its load near U.S. Route 30 in Matteson. All lanes were shut down in the northbound lanes in that area.No injuries were reported in the first incident.