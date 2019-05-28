1 killed in police-involved shooting in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in a police involved shooting in the city's South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the Chicago Police Department's fugitive team attempted to take a murder suspect in a May 14th homicide into custody Tuesday afternoon in the 8100-block of South Chappel.After police approached the suspect in a car, the suspect pulled out a gun, at which time police also drew their weapons and shot him. It was not clear whether or not the suspect fired his gun.The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in "very critical" condition where he died.The suspect's family members were at the scene of the shooting briefly, visibly distraught, before going to the hospital.Two officers were also taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for observation, Langford said.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.