1 of 2 injured dogs dies after Palatine dog attack, police say

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Palatine are investigating a dog attack that injured two people and left one dog dead Monday night.Police said in a Facebook post that a woman was walking a pit bull mix and Akita mix on a leash about 6:50 p.m. near the 200-block of West Washington Street when the dogs got away from her.They attacked a small white dog, which was on a leash, and its owner, Palatine police said. Then the dogs went after another man who was also walking a small white dog on a leash, according to police.Both of the injured people are expected to be OK, but one of the dogs that was attacked has died.The Palatine Fire Department treated the injured dog owners, who were taken to Northwest Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The first white dog that was bitten was treated and transported to Golf Rose Animal Hospital by Palatine police, where it later died. The second bitten dog was also transported for bite wounds. Police said it was still alive later Monday night.Both the pit bull and Akita were current on their rabies vaccinations, police said.The case is being turned over to the Palatine Police Animal Warden for further investigation.