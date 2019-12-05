1 woman dies, 1 injured after hit-and-run near Orland Square mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women were hospitalized after an apparent hit-and-run near Orland Square mall Wednesday night. One later died from her injuries.

A vehicle hit the women, one in her 50s and one in her 60s, near the Orland Square mall, located at 288 Orland Square Dr. in the southwest suburb, Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy said.

Police originally said the pair was hospitalized and one was seriously injured. Officials later said one of the women died.

No information was immediately provided about who the women were. No details about the alleged hit-and-run vehicle were released Wednesday night.
