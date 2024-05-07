Chicago Blackhawks get No. 2 overall pick in NHL draft lottery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are picking second overall in the 2024 National Hockey League draft.

The Blackhawks had the second-best odds in the lottery to clinch the No. 1 overall pick, and they were guaranteed a top-four pick.

The San Jose Sharks have the No. 1 pick this year. They had the best odds to get that top pick based on their record in the 2023-2024 season.

The next big thing in hockey is Macklin Celebrini, the unanimous No. 1 prospect of the 2024 NHL draft class.

Celebrini is also the son of Rick Celebrini, the Warriors vice president of player health and performance.

The Blackhawks had the No. 1 pick last year, selecting Connor Bedard.

ESPN contributed to this report.