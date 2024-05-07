Chicago police issue warning about string of car thefts in Englewood

The police department issued a warning about a string of car thefts in Englewood, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a string of car thefts on the South Side.

At least four incidents were reported in the Englewood neighborhood within the past two weeks.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

6600 block of South Stewart Avenue on May 2 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Union Avenue on May 1 or May 2 around 7:00 p.m. to 4 a.m.

400 block of West 66th Street on May 1 or May 2 between 11 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

6700 block of South Normal Boulevard on April 24 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Police also issued a reminder that anyone can get anti-theft steering wheel locks free from their local Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy office.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8382.

