1-year-old girl killed, several injured, including children, in West Lawn fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-year-old girl was killed and several other people, including children, were hospitalized after a fire in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.The fire broke out in the attic of a home in the 6000-block of South Kenneth Avenue at about 12 a.m., Chicago police said.A one-year-old girl suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity.Seven other people, including children, were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.Two adults, ages 31 and 22, were transported in critical condition and then transferred to Stroger Hospital.A two-year-old girl who suffered smoke inhalation was transported in critical condition.Five others, a five-month-old child, two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two women, ages 28 and 40, were transported to hospitals and have since been released.Witnesses said the family was terrified trying to get out of the house and get the children to safety."A mother was rushing out with her infant baby and the family was rushing out but there were some rushing back in the house to help the other siblings," said witness Selena Medezma.Authorities said two brothers lived in the home with their families, with one family on the first level and the other in the attic. Authorities said there are no smoke detectors in the attic where the fire started. There were working smoke detectors on the first floor.Fire investigators are examining the scene and looking to pin down exactly where the fire started and why.