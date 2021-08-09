100-year-old sets world record as oldest female competitive powerlifter

Edith Murway-Traina is a powerlifting granny from Tampa, Florida. In fact, she's the world's oldest female competitive powerlifter.
She can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.
Her strength and determination are inspiring people all across the country.
Murway-Traina was a performer and dancer years ago. She had never even done weightlifting until she turned 91. That's when she saw some friends doing it and decided to try her hand.
At first it was just a hobby.
"I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun," Murway-Traina said.
That fun turned into a passion.
She's now competed in more than a dozen power lifting competitions and shows no signs of slowing down.
"I'm expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause," Murway-Traina said.