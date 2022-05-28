Save money, avoid landscaping scammers with these Better Business Bureau tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend may have homeowners thinking about landscaping.
Everyone wants a lush green lawn and colorful garden but be on the lookout for garden and lawn-related scams.
The Better Business Bureau
has some helpful tips to avoid scams and save money.Find reputable businesses: Make sure to do some research before hiring or signing a contract with an unfamiliar lawn care company. Google the company name and the word "scam." Also make sure to have a contract detailing the scope of the work expected. Be skeptical: Be mindful of anyone who knocks on your door offering services.Stay on budget: When buying landscaping supplies,, understand return policies. Get to know store policies before making any major purchases. Some nurseries will give a free replacement for a diseased plant, others may have stricter "no refund or exchange" policies.
The Better Business Bureau has a list of accredited landscape contractors
and lawn maintenance companies
on their website.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.