WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on slow-speed chase in Michigan

By6abc Digital Staff WLS logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 7:42PM
12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on slow-speed chase
EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on more than hour long slow-speed chase, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said a 12-year-old boy driving a forklift led officers on a slow chase for more than an hour.

Dashcam footage shows the boy knocking into parked cars while going about 20 miles per hour.

According to police, he hit about 10 cars, but luckily no one was hurt.

Investigators say the forklift was taken from a middle school, where it was left unlocked with the keys hidden inside.

The boy eventually stopped and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW