12-year-old student's death sparks bullying concerns

Your child needs to feel that they are allowed to express their thoughts and feelings regarding the incident without the fear that they will be judged negatively. Listen carefully and affirm that you understand what they are feeling and thinking.

Continue to comfort your child by sharing you will be there for them, and you will see them through this period of grief.

You may need to spend additional individualized time with your child. Try to structure your time with them by playing games, having discussions and going places. During your time together, focus a majority of your attention on your child.

Don't be hesitant to ask your child how they are coping, even though you may expect an answer of, "fine." The fact that you ask will be important to your child, even though they may not show this.

Keep in touch with your child's teacher to monitor their academic performance.

Regardless of your child's response to you, reassurance is comforting to them that you are there if they need any assistance. You may want to outline just how you can help them (e.g. by talking or getting professional help).

A community in Klein is mourning the loss of a seventh-grade student at Wunderlich Intermediate School.In a letter sent to parents, the principal said that 12-year-old Jesus Martinez "died unexpectedly over the weekend."Questions over the child's death immediately swirled on social media, and many people suggested that he may have been bullied.ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with Martinez' father, who said that his family doesn't know why the child took his own life. They are looking into whether bullying played a role.The Medical Examiner's Office ruled Martinez' death a suicide, and said he died from complications of hanging sustained at his family home. He ultimately died at the hospital.Friends and family have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.